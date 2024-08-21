U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron participating in Pacific Angel 24-3 work cohesively to renovate the Tinh Khe Medical Station in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. Pacific Angel humanitarian missions include a range of activities aimed at enhancing disaster response capabilities, providing humanitarian assistance and fostering mutual understanding between partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 02:01
|Photo ID:
|8605927
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-SS550-1026
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|QUANG NGAI, VN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Angel 24-3 Airmen renovate school and clinic in Vietnam [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.