Pacific Angel 24-3 Airmen renovate school and clinic in Vietnam

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Martin Sicard, 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance lead, removes a sink at the Tinh Khe Medical Station during Pacific Angel 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. Pacific Angel humanitarian missions include a range of activities aimed at enhancing disaster response capabilities, providing humanitarian assistance and fostering mutual understanding between partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

