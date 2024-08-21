Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School

U.S. Air Force members participating in Pacific Angel 24-3 work cohesively to remove light fixtures at Tinh Khe Elementary School as part of the Pacific Angel mission in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 21, 2024 Tinh Khe Elementary School is one of five renovations taking place as part of Pacific Partnership 24-2 and Pacific Angel humanitarian missions. These missions are designed to improve the infrastructure and resilience of local community sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

