Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Hueman, Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance apprentice assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron, renovates the restroom at Tinh Khe Elementary during Pacific Angel 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 21, 2024. Tinh Khe Elementary School is one of five renovations taking place as part of Pacific Partnership 24-2 and Pacific Angel humanitarian missions. These missions are designed to improve the infrastructure and resilience of local community sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

