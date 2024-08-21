Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jorge Robles (Left) and Airman 1st Class Kevin Aldan (Right), 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance apprentices, removes a light fixture at Tinh Khe Elementary during Pacific Angel 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 21, 2024. Pacific Angel works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

Date Taken: 08.21.2024
Location: QUANG NGAI, VN