Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School [Image 4 of 8]

    Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.21.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donovan Cox, Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance apprentice assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron, works on the plumbing as part of the renovations to the Tinh Khe Medical Station during Pacific Angel 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. Pacific Angel humanitarian mission includes a range of activities aimed at enhancing disaster response capabilities, providing humanitarian assistance and fostering mutual understanding between partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 02:01
    Photo ID: 8605905
    VIRIN: 240821-F-SS550-1020
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School
    Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School
    Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School
    Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School
    Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School
    Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School
    Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School
    Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    HADR
    Partners
    Humanitarian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download