U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffery Stewart, 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance journeyman, removes a light fixture at Tinh Khe Elementary during Pacific Angel 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 21, 2024. Pacific Angel humanitarian mission includes a range of activities aimed at enhancing disaster response capabilities, providing humanitarian assistance and fostering mutual understanding between partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)
|08.21.2024
|08.23.2024 02:01
|8605904
|240821-F-SS550-1007
|6048x4024
|5.1 MB
|QUANG NGAI, VN
|2
|0
Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson