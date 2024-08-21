Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffery Stewart, 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance journeyman, removes a light fixture at Tinh Khe Elementary during Pacific Angel 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 21, 2024. Pacific Angel humanitarian mission includes a range of activities aimed at enhancing disaster response capabilities, providing humanitarian assistance and fostering mutual understanding between partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

