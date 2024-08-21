Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.21.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force members participating in Pacific Angel 24-3 remove light fixtures at Tinh Khe Elementary School in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 21, 2024. Pacific Angel works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

    This work, Pacific Angel 24-3 team begins renovations at Tinh Khe Elementary School [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

