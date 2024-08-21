Faces of the 15th MEU

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Austin Scott, Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit UH-1Y Venom Crew Chief, stands by before a training flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2024. This training keeps U.S. forces capable and ready to project power from anywhere in the Indo-Pacific to support and defend Allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)
