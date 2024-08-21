Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of the 15th MEU [Image 2 of 2]

    Faces of the 15th MEU

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise 

    AFN Kunsan

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Austin Scott, Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit UH-1Y Venom Crew Chief, stands by before a training flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2024. This training keeps U.S. forces capable and ready to project power from anywhere in the Indo-Pacific to support and defend Allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

    This work, Faces of the 15th MEU [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

