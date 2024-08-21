Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor in Yokosuka, Japan [Image 8 of 8]

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor in Yokosuka, Japan

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240812-N-CV021-1021 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Aug. 12, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) fake out all lines on the fo'c's'le during a sea and anchor detail in Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 12. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

