Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Yokosuka, Japan

240812-N-CV021-1018 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Aug. 12, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) fake out all lines on the fo'c's’le during a sea and anchor detail in Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 12. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP