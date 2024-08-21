Lt. Col. Robert Howell, deputy commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, inspected progress of a dining facility for Airmen at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, Jul. 31, 2024. At almost 39,000 square feet, the new one-story facility will provide an updated space for the servicemembers at the installation. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 23:19
|Photo ID:
|8605853
|VIRIN:
|240731-A-QR280-1010
|Resolution:
|4329x2889
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct dining facility on Kunsan Air Base, South Korea [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS