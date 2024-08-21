Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers construct dining facility on Kunsan Air Base, South Korea [Image 1 of 2]

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Lt. Col. Robert Howell, deputy commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, inspected progress of a dining facility for Airmen at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, Jul. 31, 2024. At almost 39,000 square feet, the new one-story facility will provide an updated space for the servicemembers at the installation. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 23:19
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    This work, Army engineers construct dining facility on Kunsan Air Base, South Korea [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

