    Riverside Native Illinois National Guardsmen Receives Major Generals Command Coin on State Active Duty [Image 1 of 2]

    Riverside Native Illinois National Guardsmen Receives Major Generals Command Coin on State Active Duty

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Adams 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, visited the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package Soldiers and Airmen supporting safety at the Democratic National Convention August 21st to speak with the guardsmen and women about their missions and to thank them for their service. While visiting Boyd presented his command coin to Pvt. Leo Roth of Riverside, Illinois, serving with the 333rd Military Police Company, 404th MEB (Maneuver Enhancement Brigade) for showing competency with his actions, giving proper respect, and maintaining a positive attitude throughout the challenges of the state activation.

