Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, visited the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package Soldiers and Airmen supporting safety at the Democratic National Convention August 21st to speak with the guardsmen and women about their missions and to thank them for their service. While visiting Boyd presented his command coin to Pvt. Leo Roth of Riverside, Illinois, serving with the 333rd Military Police Company, 404th MEB (Maneuver Enhancement Brigade) for showing competency with his actions, giving proper respect, and maintaining a positive attitude throughout the challenges of the state activation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 21:40 Photo ID: 8605747 VIRIN: 240821-A-FI215-8405 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.49 MB Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Riverside Native Illinois National Guardsmen Receives Major Generals Command Coin on State Active Duty [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.