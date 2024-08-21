U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall

240822-N-WP746-1978

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 22, 2024) U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Corey Shafarman, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” monitors the sound board next to distinguished guests as the band plays on stage during a concert at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

