    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall [Image 19 of 20]

    PANAMA

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240822-N-WP746-1978
    COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 22, 2024) U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Corey Shafarman, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” monitors the sound board next to distinguished guests as the band plays on stage during a concert at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8605521
    VIRIN: 240822-N-WP746-1978
    Resolution: 4576x3051
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall [Image 20 of 20], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama
    cp24
    continuingpromise

