Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Ambassador to Panama visits USNS Burlington during Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 18 of 20]

    U.S. Ambassador to Panama visits USNS Burlington during Continuing Promise 2024

    PANAMA

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240822-N-WP746-1838
    COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 22, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, mission commander for Continuing Promise 2024, shares a laugh with U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Panama Mari Carmen Aponte during a tour aboard Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10). Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8605519
    VIRIN: 240822-N-WP746-1838
    Resolution: 4923x3282
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Panama visits USNS Burlington during Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall
    Continuing Promise 2024 completed a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Colón, Panama
    U.S. Ambassador to Panama visits Continuing Promise 2024 Medical Sites
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall
    Continuing Promise 2024 completed a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Colón, Panama
    U.S. Ambassador to Panama visits Continuing Promise 2024 Medical Sites
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall
    U.S. Ambassador to Panama visits Continuing Promise 2024 Medical Sites
    U.S. Ambassador to Panama visits USNS Burlington during Continuing Promise 2024
    U.S. Ambassador to Panama visits USNS Burlington during Continuing Promise 2024
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall
    U.S. Ambassador to Panama visits USNS Burlington during Continuing Promise 2024
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Colón 2000 Duty Free Mall
    U.S. Ambassador to Panama visits USNS Burlington during Continuing Promise 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Panama
    cp24
    continuingpromise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download