U.S. Ambassador to Panama visits USNS Burlington during Continuing Promise 2024

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 22, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, mission commander for Continuing Promise 2024, shares a laugh with U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Panama Mari Carmen Aponte during a tour aboard Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10). Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
