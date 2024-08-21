Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Warthogs arrive for Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    A-10 Warthogs arrive for Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Airman Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Two A-10 Warthogs arrive for the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 22, 2024. The Frontiers in Flight Air Show is scheduled to take place on Aug. 24-25, 2024 and features 13 aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 18:00
    Photo ID: 8605429
    VIRIN: 240822-F-SC213-1025
    Resolution: 7300x4867
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US
    This work, A-10 Warthogs arrive for Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    a-10
    Warthog

