A-10 Warthogs arrive for Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024

Two A-10 Warthogs arrive for the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 22, 2024. The Frontiers in Flight Air Show is scheduled to take place on Aug. 24-25, 2024 and features 13 aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

