Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 17:06 Photo ID: 8605302 VIRIN: 240822-D-WM747-1011 Resolution: 7131x4754 Size: 28.55 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.