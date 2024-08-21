Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frontiers in Flight Air Show Set-up [Image 7 of 7]

    Frontiers in Flight Air Show Set-up

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 22nd Civil Engineering Squadron prepare tents for the Frontiers in Flight Air Show Aug. 22, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The air show is slated for Aug. 24-25, 2024, and will feature 13 aerial performers, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Tora Tora Tora and local pilots. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)

    McConnell AFB
    22ARW
    22 CCE

