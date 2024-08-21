Frontiers in Flight Air Show Set-up

Airmen assigned to the 22nd Civil Engineering Squadron prepare tents for the Frontiers in Flight Air Show Aug. 22, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The air show is slated for Aug. 24-25, 2024, and will feature 13 aerial performers, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Tora Tora Tora and local pilots. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 17:14
|Photo ID:
|8605278
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-YR448-2871
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
