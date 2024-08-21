Airmen assigned to the 22nd Civil Engineering Squadron prepare tents for the Frontiers in Flight Air Show Aug. 22, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The air show is slated for Aug. 24-25, 2024, and will feature 13 aerial performers, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Tora Tora Tora and local pilots. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 17:14 Photo ID: 8605278 VIRIN: 240822-F-YR448-2871 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.13 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frontiers in Flight Air Show Set-up [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.