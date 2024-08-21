Stryker Maintenance Exchange Brings National Guard, Royal Thai Army together in Yakima

A soldier with the Royal Thai Army takes part in a Stryker maintenance subject matter expert exchange at the Washington National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site at the Yakima Training Center, August 21, 2024. The exchange brings Washington National Guard and Royal Thai Army soldiers together to share best practices and knowledge on maintenance of the Stryker Fighting Vehicle. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

