    Stryker Maintenance Exchange Brings National Guard, Royal Thai Army together in Yakima [Image 4 of 13]

    Stryker Maintenance Exchange Brings National Guard, Royal Thai Army together in Yakima

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    A soldier with the Royal Thai Army takes part in a Stryker maintenance subject matter expert exchange at the Washington National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site at the Yakima Training Center, August 21, 2024. The exchange brings Washington National Guard and Royal Thai Army soldiers together to share best practices and knowledge on maintenance of the Stryker Fighting Vehicle. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 15:43
    Photo ID: 8605147
    VIRIN: 240821-D-MN117-9142
    Resolution: 3648x4448
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stryker Maintenance Exchange Brings National Guard, Royal Thai Army together in Yakima [Image 13 of 13], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Kingdom of Thailand

