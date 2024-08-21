Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard USS Carl Vinson Conduct Maintenance [Image 2 of 4]

    Sailors aboard USS Carl Vinson Conduct Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Ostas 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240822-N-AC395-1032 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 22, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Keenan Williams, a native of Columbus, Ohio, conducts preventative maintenance on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 14:09
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
