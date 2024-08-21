240822-N-AC395-1011 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 22, 2024) Sailors conduct preventative maintenance in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 14:09 Photo ID: 8604925 VIRIN: 240822-N-AC395-1011 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.51 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard USS Carl Vinson Conduct Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.