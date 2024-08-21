Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Spruance conducts General Quarters drill [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Spruance conducts General Quarters drill

    INDIAN OCEAN

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240820-N-WV584-1136 INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2024) Sailors use an Navy Infrared Thermal Imager (NIFTI) during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

    This work, USS Spruance conducts General Quarters drill [Image 6 of 6], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

