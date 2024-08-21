USS Spruance conducts General Quarters drill

240820-N-WV584-1163 INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2024) Damage Controlman 2nd Class David Emory, from Houston, acts as team leader during general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

