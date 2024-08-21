Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    hunderbird artillery takes aim at Northern Strike 2024 [Image 10 of 10]

    hunderbird artillery takes aim at Northern Strike 2024

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma Army National Guardsman Spc. Michael Champion, Midwest City, Oklahoma native and combat medic assigned to headquarters battery, 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, waits to hook a cargo load of ammo to a UH-60 Black Hawk during emergency airlift resupply training at Exercise Northern Strike 2024 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 11, 2024. NS 24-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 12:07
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
