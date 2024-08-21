hunderbird artillery takes aim at Northern Strike 2024

Oklahoma Army National Guardsman Spc. Michael Champion, Midwest City, Oklahoma native and combat medic assigned to headquarters battery, 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, waits to hook a cargo load of ammo to a UH-60 Black Hawk during emergency airlift resupply training at Exercise Northern Strike 2024 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 11, 2024. NS 24-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon)

