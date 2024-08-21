1st Bn., 11th Marines conducts HIMARS live fire

U.S. Marines with Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Intrepid Maven Oasis at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 5-6, 2024. The exercise provides Marine Corps forces the opportunity to enhance their proficiency across a variety of military tactics and fields of expertise in support of regional security priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaye Townsend)

