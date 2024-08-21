Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Bn., 11th Marines conducts HIMARS live fire

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.05.2024

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines with Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Intrepid Maven Oasis at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 5-6, 2024. The exercise provides Marine Corps forces the opportunity to enhance their proficiency across a variety of military tactics and fields of expertise in support of regional security priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaye Townsend)

