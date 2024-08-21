Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation Personnel aboard Diego Garcia participate in a Suicide Prevention Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Installation Personnel aboard Diego Garcia participate in a Suicide Prevention Training

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Service members and installation personnel, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, attend a suicide prevention training Aug. 22, 2024 at the chapel classroom aboard Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 04:33
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Installation Personnel aboard Diego Garcia participate in a Suicide Prevention Training
    Suicide Prevention
    Sailors
    Chaplain
    Training
    USNavy
    Key Words: Navy

