Installation Personnel aboard Diego Garcia participate in a Suicide Prevention Training

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Service members and installation personnel, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, attend a suicide prevention training Aug. 22, 2024 at the chapel classroom aboard Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

