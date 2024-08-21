Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Italian Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations [Image 21 of 22]

    U.S. and Italian Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 20, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) prepare to depart the ship to conduct a visit, board, search and seizure drill aboard the Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Alpino (F 594) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 20, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    This work, U.S. and Italian Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    VBSS
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Italian Navy

