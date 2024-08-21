PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 20, 2024) – Italian Navy sailors fast rope from an NH90 helicopter onto the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewy (DDG 105) during a visit, board, search and seizure drill in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 20, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 03:27 Photo ID: 8604047 VIRIN: 240820-N-UA460-1304 Resolution: 6497x4480 Size: 1.48 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Italian Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.