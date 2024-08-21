Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Italian Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations [Image 13 of 22]

    U.S. and Italian Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 19, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Joseph Roke, from Clayton, North Carolina, directs the lift off of an Italian Navy NH90 helicopter on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 19, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 03:27
    Photo ID: 8604043
    VIRIN: 240819-N-UA460-1608
    Resolution: 6291x3892
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, U.S. and Italian Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Bilateral
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Italian Navy
    Cavour

