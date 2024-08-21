U.S. and Italian Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 19, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Michael Guilliiams, from Coshocton, Ohio, removes chock and chains from an Italian Navy NH90 helicopter on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 19, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

