U.S. and Italian Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 19, 2024) – Cmdr. Nicholas Maruca (left), commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), speaks with Italian Navy Rear Adm. Giancarlo Ciappina, commander of the Italian Navy’s Cavour Carrier Strike Group, in Dewey’s central control station during a cross-deck visit in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 19, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA