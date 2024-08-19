51 FW trains to ACE concepts during USF24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jefte Reyes Salinas, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight maintenance during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at an unspecified location in the Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. Participation in routine training such as UFS24 ensures members and aircraft assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing are always prepared to “Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)