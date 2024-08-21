Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51 FW trains to ACE concepts during USF 24 [Image 3 of 3]

    51 FW trains to ACE concepts during USF 24

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jefte Reyes Salinas, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight maintenance during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at an unspecified location in the Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. Participation in routine training such as UFS24 ensures members and aircraft assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing are always prepared to “Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

