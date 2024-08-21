Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51 FW trains to ACE concepts during USF 24 [Image 2 of 3]

    51 FW trains to ACE concepts during USF 24

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron takes off during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at an unspecified location in the Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing participated in UFS24 to enhance agile combat employment capabilities and demonstrate the readiness to “Fight Tonight” anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 01:48
    Photo ID: 8603944
    VIRIN: 240819-F-OS908-1035
    Resolution: 2228x1484
    Size: 897.26 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51 FW trains to ACE concepts during USF 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51 FW trains to ACE concepts during USF 24
    51 FW trains to ACE concepts during USF 24
    51 FW trains to ACE concepts during USF 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    51 FW
    agile combat employment
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 24
    UFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download