    51 FW trains to ACE concepts during USF24 [Image 1 of 3]

    51 FW trains to ACE concepts during USF24

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Ty Perich, 36th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, prepares for takeoff during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at an unspecified location in the Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing participated in UFS24 to enhance mission readiness, reinforcing the capability to quickly respond to regional threats and uphold the U.S. and ROK defense partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    ACE
    51 FW
    agile combat employment
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 24
    UFS

