51 FW trains to ACE concepts during USF 24

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ty Perich, 36th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, prepares for takeoff during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at an unspecified location in the Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing participated in UFS24 to enhance mission readiness, reinforcing the capability to quickly respond to regional threats and uphold the U.S. and ROK defense partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)