    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 8]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    MIYAKO STRAIT, PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240821-N-TW227-1054 MIYAKO STRAIT (Aug. 21, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations with an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Ralph Johnson are underway conducting combined operations near the Miyako Strait, Aug. 21, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    VIRIN: 240821-N-TW227-1054
    Location: MIYAKO STRAIT, PHILIPPINE SEA
    Flight Operations
    MH-60R
    USS America (LHA6)

