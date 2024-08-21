Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day Spotlight: Life as a female submariner [Image 2 of 2]

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Lt. Delany Bolton, submarine special operations forces assistant assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is featured in support of Women's Equality Day to recognize the milestones and monumental shifts in gender equality and the historic achievements of women in the Department of Defense. Women's Equality Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 26. Stay tuned for her story. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 20:10
    This work, Women's Equality Day Spotlight: Life as a female submariner [Image 2 of 2], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    COMSUBPAC
    Submariner
    JBPHH
    Navy Hawaii
    Anna Marie G. Gonzales

