    Don’t miss out on LA District’s health, wellness offerings [Image 3 of 3]

    Don’t miss out on LA District’s health, wellness offerings

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Areca Wilson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District has a gym available for employee use, free of charge at its headquarters in Los Angeles. The gym has two workout areas, which are stocked with a plethora of items, including exercise bikes, treadmills, weight machines, free weights, Ping-Pong tables, punching bags and more. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 19:01
    Photo ID: 8603714
    VIRIN: 240821-A-IT851-1028
    Resolution: 3909x2596
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Don't miss out on LA District's health, wellness offerings [Image 3 of 3], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Health and Wellness
    USACE Los Angeles
    US Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles
    USACE LA
    US Army Corps of Engineers LA

