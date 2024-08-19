Don’t miss out on LA District’s health, wellness offerings

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District has a gym available for employee use, free of charge at its headquarters in Los Angeles. The gym has two workout areas, which are stocked with a plethora of items, including exercise bikes, treadmills, weight machines, free weights, Ping-Pong tables, punching bags and more. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)