    Philippine Air Force leadership assures 733 AMS of their commitment to the combined mission [Image 1 of 3]

    Philippine Air Force leadership assures 733 AMS of their commitment to the combined mission

    NAHA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Cowan 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    During a first-ever meeting between the 733rd AMS leadership and Clark Air Base leadership, the Philippine Air Force assured the 733 AMS of their commitment to the combined mission. During their visit, 733 AMS leaders conducted a site survey of Basa AB and Subic International Airport, and discussed resources and the sharing of joint facilities, equipment, and vehicles. Additionally, they discussed lessons learned from previous exercises and how it could help both nations in the future. (Courtesy photo)

