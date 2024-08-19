86th Training Division Conducts Comprehensive CSTX at Fort McCoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Training operations for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-24-02 are shown Aug. 12, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to the 86th, CSTX is designed to ensure Soldiers are ready and capable to execute their mission-essential tasks at any given moment in order to protect and defend the nation and its assets. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.” The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)