    86th Training Division Conducts Comprehensive CSTX at Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 22]

    86th Training Division Conducts Comprehensive CSTX at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-24-02 are shown Aug. 12, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to the 86th, CSTX is designed to ensure Soldiers are ready and capable to execute their mission-essential tasks at any given moment in order to protect and defend the nation and its assets. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.” The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8603652
    VIRIN: 240812-A-CV950-3388
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Combat Support Training Exercise, Army Reserve

