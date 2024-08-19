Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Forces: Army Transporters and Navy Sailors train together at port

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Capt. Sava Melik, an operations officer assigned to the 595th Transportation Brigade, the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, participates as a subject matter expert on the exercise observer team during the Joint Task Force Port Opening Seaport of Debarkation Field Training Exercise Turbo Distribution 24-4 at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 13.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 14:52
    Photo ID: 8603060
    VIRIN: 900813-A-QT896-2783
    Resolution: 6000x3368
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

