Joint Forces: Army Transporters and Navy Sailors train together at port

Capt. Sava Melik, an operations officer assigned to the 595th Transportation Brigade, the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, participates as a subject matter expert on the exercise observer team during the Joint Task Force Port Opening Seaport of Debarkation Field Training Exercise Turbo Distribution 24-4 at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 13.