Joint Forces: Army Transporters and Navy Sailors train together at port

Capt. Sava Melik, an operations officer assigned to the 595th Transportation Brigade, the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, participates as a subject matter expert on the exercise observer team during the Joint Task Force Port Opening Seaport of Debarkation Field Training Exercise Turbo Distribution 24-4 at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 13.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 14:52
|Photo ID:
|8603060
|VIRIN:
|900813-A-QT896-2783
|Resolution:
|6000x3368
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
