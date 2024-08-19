Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    244th Executive Duties

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Christina Winters 

    87th Training Division

    Lt. Col. Jonathan Barbie, the 244th ECAB Executive Officer, listens in on future operational planning during air space management discussions.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024
    This work, 244th Executive Duties [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sgt. Maj. Oscar Dubon monitors battle information
    87th Observer Trainer Coaches monitor communications
    Soldiers from the 244th ECAB conduct planning operations
    244th ECAB Soldiers Prepare the Terrain Model
    244th ECAB and Air Space Management
    Commander of the 244th ECAB Offers Staff Guidance
    244th Executive Duties
    Operations and Planning
    87th 2MCTD Commander presents awards
    87th OC/Ts Monitering operations
    87th Patch Pride

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Decision Making in Airspace Management

