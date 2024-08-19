Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.21.2024 14:42 Photo ID: 8603008 VIRIN: 240812-A-UC014-1009 Resolution: 2313x1542 Size: 732.42 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Commander of the 244th ECAB Offers Staff Guidance [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.