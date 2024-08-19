Marines at the Tennessee State Fair 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Blake Inlow, a canvassing recruiter with Marine Recruiting Station Nashville, observes a fair attendee participate in the pull-up challenge at the annual Tennessee State Fair, Lebanon, Tennessee, Aug. 15, 2024. This yearly festival welcomes people from all over the state to experience the numerous animal exhibits, commercial attractions, festival rides, food and entertainment. Inlow is a native of Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Skyler M. Harris)