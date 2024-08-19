Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines at the Tennessee State Fair 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Marines at the Tennessee State Fair 2024

    LEBANON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Skyler Harris 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Blake Inlow, a canvassing recruiter with Marine Recruiting Station Nashville, observes a fair attendee participate in the pull-up challenge at the annual Tennessee State Fair, Lebanon, Tennessee, Aug. 15, 2024. This yearly festival welcomes people from all over the state to experience the numerous animal exhibits, commercial attractions, festival rides, food and entertainment. Inlow is a native of Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Skyler M. Harris)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 14:44
    Photo ID: 8603005
    VIRIN: 240815-M-RC464-1051
    Resolution: 6613x4409
    Size: 32.2 MB
    Location: LEBANON, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Marines at the Tennessee State Fair 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Skyler Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Fair
    Marines
    Recruiting
    4th Marine Corps District
    Recruiting Station Nashville

