U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Blake Inlow, a canvassing recruiter with Marine Recruiting Station Nashville, observes a fair attendee participate in the pull-up challenge at the annual Tennessee State Fair, Lebanon, Tennessee, Aug. 15, 2024. This yearly festival welcomes people from all over the state to experience the numerous animal exhibits, commercial attractions, festival rides, food and entertainment. Inlow is a native of Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Skyler M. Harris)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 14:44
|Photo ID:
|8603005
|VIRIN:
|240815-M-RC464-1051
|Resolution:
|6613x4409
|Size:
|32.2 MB
|Location:
|LEBANON, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines at the Tennessee State Fair 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Skyler Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.