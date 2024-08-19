TLR celebrates annual Liberty Fest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Little Rock members, families and friends enjoy live music and attractions during the annual Liberty Fest at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 3, 2024. Liberty Fest is a free event with live bands, games, food and fireworks in an effort to give back to Airmen and their families and celebrate Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)