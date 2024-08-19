TLR celebrates annual Liberty Fest

Col. Joshua Imme, 19 Airlift Wing deputy commander, speaks on the history of Independence Day during the annual Liberty Fest at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 3, 2024. Base personnel, families, and friends attended the event and celebrated Independence Day through food, music, games, and a fireworks display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
