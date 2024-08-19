TLR celebrates annual Liberty Fest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Joshua Imme, 19 Airlift Wing deputy commander, welcomes and thanks attendees during the annual Liberty Fest at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 3, 2024. Base personnel, families, and friends attended the event and celebrated Independence Day through food, music, games, and a fireworks display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)